Man loses marriage, family and job after police discovery

AN EDUCATED professional man lost his marriage, family, and high paying government job after he was found with child porn.

Craig Jennings, 47, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to using a carriage service (internet) to access child pornography between December 31, 2015 and December 2, 2016; and possession of child exploitation material at Karana Downs.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Jennings used a peer file-sharing program to access child pornography and was arrested during a Queensland police investigation.

Jennings was detected on at least two occasions and later made admissions.

Mr Anoozer said when police went to his home on December 2, 2016, officers took possession of an electronic tablet.

Police found child exploitation material including 121 images and nine movies.

Mr Anoozer said a medical report found Jennings to be a low risk of offending and he had taken positive steps for professional help.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said there had been personal consequences suffered by Jennings with his marriage break-up and significant financial loss from losing his high-paying government position when charged by police.

He said Jennings was skilled academically, gainfully employed for many years contributing greatly though his work, and hoped to return to the workforce where he had been involved in medical research.

"It is an enormous fall from grace," Mr Kissick said.

"He poses no danger to children. It was never his concept."

Jennings was sentenced to 15 months' jail, immediately released to a $2000, two-year good behaviour bond.

"Guilty, your honour," the softly spoken man said.

On the second offence he received 12 months' jail, suspended for two years.