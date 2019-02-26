Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday.
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday. Contributed
Crime

Man lies motionless after brutal bus stop bashing

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTAGE has emerged of the moments after a man was brutally bashed by a gang of six youths on Sunday afternoon at a Maroochydore bus stop.

The clip shows a concerned by-stander standing over the top of the man who lay on Aerodrome Rd after he was assaulted by teenagers.

 

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

All six offenders have been arrested and questioned by police.

More Stories

aerodrome rd cpiu editors picks maroochydore police sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Doctor retires after overseeing more than 50,000 births

    premium_icon Doctor retires after overseeing more than 50,000 births

    News The 75-year-old has decided to call it a day after 40 years of continuous service at Ipswich Hospital.

    • 26th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    Problem dog pioneering the way police search for lost people

    premium_icon Problem dog pioneering the way police search for lost people

    News This short haired border collie could change protocols.

    • 26th Feb 2019 2:53 PM
    Charges 'possible' after woman impaled on Warrego Highway

    premium_icon Charges 'possible' after woman impaled on Warrego Highway

    News Appeal for dashcam as woman remains in Brisbane hospital

    Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

    Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

    News Learn the tools to overcome anxiety, depression, stress and illness