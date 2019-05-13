Lies followed fatal workplace accident, court told

A MAN who was in control of an excavator when a 1.2 tonne attachment fell from the machine and hit a co-worker in the head causing fatal injuries lied to investigators about the incident, a prosecutor has alleged.

Neil Edward Norris is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the death of workmate Peter Tullett, who died from head injuries after the April 2017 incident at Springfield Lakes.

Crown Prosecutor Phil McCarthy said during the trial, the jury would hear that a crucial safety pin which connected the shears attachment to the excavator arm had not been inserted on the day of the incident.

He said witnesses would give evidence that after Mr Tullett was struck, causing the fatal head injuries, instead of attending to the injured man, Norris and his boss had reattached the shears using the safety pin.

"On the crown case Neil Norris determined to deliberately lie about how the incident happened from the outset," Mr McCarthy said.

"He told lies to the workmates who had attended to help Peter, he told lies to the first police officers when they attended the scene, he told lies to the inspector from workplace health and safety who attended the incident.

"Not only did he lie, but in the short time before workmates arrived to assist Peter, he and his boss ensured the mechanical shears were reunited with the quick hitch of the dipper arm.

"He and his boss ensured that the manual safety pin was inserted through the quick hitch before workmates arrived."

Mr McCarthy said witnesses would give evidence that Norris later confided in two colleagues about the incident, telling the shears had become detached and hit Mr Tullett.

In a later interview with police, Norris allegedly told police he had reattached the shears after the incident because he panicked and didn't know what to do.

The trial continues.