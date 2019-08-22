Man lends friend money for petrol, returns with marijuana

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage to the Toyota Hilux at 5am on June 26.

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage to the Toyota Hilux at 5am on June 26. Bill North

A MAD dad angry with a mate whom he accused of visiting the family house and smoking marijuana in front of his children retaliated by defacing his ute.

The frustrated father saw the Toyota Hilux parked at a Redbank shopping centre early one morning and then deliberately scratched its body panels, a court heard this week.

The offender confessed to the ute driver via email.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Brad Dick, told Ipswich Magistrates Court the ute owner was a long-term friend of the defendant.

The two fell out and the defendant scratched around the entire vehicle after seeing it parked at a shopping centre.

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage to the Toyota Hilux at 5am on June 26.

Sgt Dick said the ute owner had 24-hour CCTV installed and the camera recorded a man wearing a black cap crouching at the ute.

After discovering the damage, its owner received a text message, written in Serbian, stating: "I will pay. No problem.”

When police spoke to him, the offender admitted causing the damage, saying he was upset because the ute owner brought drugs into his home and smoked them in front of the offender's children.

Defence lawyer Russell Tannock said their friendship had soured when the victim smoking marijuana at the man's home, despite being told to stop.

"The final straw was two days before, when they went fishing,” Mr Tannock said.

"He (ute owner) wanted $50 to buy petrol. He loaned him the money but he returned with marijuana and no petrol.”

Mr Tannock said the dad immediately regretted scratching the ute and texted with an offer to pay.

Mr Tannock sought no conviction be recorded because the dad did security work and wanted employment as a bus driver.

He also had a weapons licence and belonged to a shooting club.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the defendant had very limited history and the incident was a loss of control.

She noted the context of the offence.

He was fined $450.