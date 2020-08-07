Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
News

Man left with serious facial burns after house ‘exploded’

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Aug 2020 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person in a serious condition after an "explosion" ripped through a home on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an "explosion" and smoke at the single-level brick house on Castle Rock Street in Parkwood just after 9am.

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Three fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was contained to one room of the house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

One person was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial burns and remains in a serious condition, while two others were taken to Gold Coast University hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

Originally published as Man left with serious facial burns after house 'exploded'

More Stories

editors picks explosion gold coast house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

        Premium Content Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

        News The 32-year-old from Bundamba has been charged with multiple offences after police executed a search warrant in Springfield.

        How a ‘deep clean’ works and why it’s needed post COVID

        Premium Content How a ‘deep clean’ works and why it’s needed post COVID

        News One Ipswich couple set up a cleaning business earlier this year. Here’s how they go...

        Only option: Winternationals called off in Ipswich

        Premium Content Only option: Winternationals called off in Ipswich

        Sport After a second attempt to host this year’s annual Winternationals, Willowbank...

        How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        Premium Content How to score $500 in vouchers by driving around Ipswich

        News The country’s largest trial of connected vehicles will be launched in Ipswich.