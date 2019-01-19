Man left with black eye and $9k damage to car

AN END of year party proved costly to Daniel Molina when he caused $9000 damage to his car, and ended up with police charges.

A fight before dawn in a Ripley street brought police to the scene, an Ipswich court heard.

Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald said two males were fighting when they arrived at 3.25am.

A damaged car had mounted the kerb with its front airbags deployed.

Snr-Sgt McDonald said Molina admitted driving his car when it mounted the kerb. Molina said he had wanted to leave a nearby party.

He had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. Molina breath-tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.161.

Snr-Sgt McDonald said witnesses told police Molina had been yelling abusive and offensive language at a male in the street.

Daniel Eduardo Molina, 20, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor at Ripley on December 30; and causing public nuisance.

Defence lawyer Natasha Shorter told the court Molina had no intention of driving that morning after drinking at a friend's house but an argument began and Molina wanted to leave.

"He accepts his behaviour was embarrassing," she said. "He has suffered as he wasn't insured. As a result of the crash, $9000 damage was caused.

"He received injuries in the fight, a significant black eye, swelling and bruising."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said there needed to be a deterrence in the penalty, but the biggest deterrent to Molina was the cost of his car damages and injuries he suffered.

Molina was fined $800 - sent to SPER for a payment plan and disqualified from driving for six months.

Ms Mossop noted Molina had prior fines for public nuisance offences that had not deterred him. She ordered Molina complete a six-month supervised probation and do counselling programs.

Ms Mossop said because of Molina's age, she would not record a conviction, but warned him not to re-offend.