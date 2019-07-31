Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GENERIC IMAGE: Generic police tape / crime scene image to use with cop stories.
GENERIC IMAGE: Generic police tape / crime scene image to use with cop stories.
News

Man lead police on high-speed highway chase

by TESS IKONOMOU
31st Jul 2019 8:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN driving up to 140km/h on the Bruce Highway crossed over into the opposite lane in the face of incoming traffic in an effort to evade police during a high-speed chase.

Dylan Clinton Hague, 27, pleaded guilty to six charges including one of dangerously operating a motor vehicle when he fronted Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard on September 17, 2018, Hague led police on a chase after driving erratically and unlicensed on the highway, ending up in Townsville after stealing petrol from two service stations along the way.

The man started his offending by driving dangerously between North Queensland towns, stopping twice in Sarina and Ayr to fill up for fuel, before driving off without paying.

Police had received complaints from the public because of the manner of Hague's driving, activating their sirens when they found the car he was driving.

Hague refused to pull over, and instead accelerated off, reaching up to 140km/h and crossing the double white lines on the highway into the other lane, causing incoming vehicles to flash their headlights at him in alarm.

Police prosecutor Liam Wise described Hague's driving as "reckless and dangerous" with a disregard for the risk he had posed to the community through his erratic driving.

"Ultimately we have a situation that occurred on the Bruce Highway … knowing that we are dealing with a major road that naturally has had significant fatal crashes this year," he said.

The court heard Hague committed the offences while on two wholly suspended jail sentences, and has a long criminal history peppered with offending of a similar nature.

Defence lawyer Lisa McNamara told the court Hague had battled with drugs for a significant period of his life and had spent 176 days in pre-sentence custody.

Magistrate Steven Mosch sentenced Hague to 2½ years jail and disqualified him from holding a driver's licence for two years.

Hague will be remaining in custody until Brisbane District Court proceedings are finalised.

chase high-speed highway police

Top Stories

    Places filling fast at Ipswich's two newest schools

    premium_icon Places filling fast at Ipswich's two newest schools

    News Members of the community will get a chance to name the two new schools

    Baffling events: Talented footballer turns to car theft

    premium_icon Baffling events: Talented footballer turns to car theft

    Crime Former college student, 19, caught up in car theft ring

    Second man nabbed after pub stabbing

    premium_icon Second man nabbed after pub stabbing

    Crime A second man has been apprehended over stabbing death