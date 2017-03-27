Teen's dad attacked in home invasion over false sex claims

AN IPSWICH man and his son have been jailed for a "violent and brutal" attack on his teenage daughter's lover's father.

The 53-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl, bashed a 14-year-old boy's father with a metal softball bat and accused the man of being a paedophile during an altercation in August 2015.

The man's 14-year-old daughter was engaged in a sexual conversation with the boy on social media.

The boy and the victim lived next door to the family.

After discovering the messages, the man went to the neighbours house and accused the boy's father of sending the messages, threatening him and the boy.

The two men swore at abused each other for 15 minutes before the defendant left the home.

He and his 24-year-old son returned moments later, smashing down the front door and storming down the hall way before they bashed the boy's father with a softball bat another weapon.

The man pulled his son off the victim and they left the house.

The victim had a fractured thumb and ribs and needed 15 staples in his head to fix a laceration and stop it from hemorrhaging.

In sentencing in Ipswich District Court on Friday Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said the offence was a "serious home invasion".

"It was retributive and vigilante over two children exploring their sexuality," she said.

"The victim was assaulted in the sanctity of his own home by two men who were armed."

"The defendant felt aggrieved by the sexualised conduct towards his little girl."

Mr Robinson said the accusations the defendant made about the man were "completely unfounded".

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the assault was "quite prolonged as well as quite violent".

The man's son was sentenced in Ipswich District Court in June to five years imprisonment with parole after serving 20 months.

The father pleaded guilty to one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and entering a dwelling with intent.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment suspended after serving 12 months for thee years.

Judge Horneman-Wren declared 186 days pre-sentence custody.