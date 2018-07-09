Man on last day of parole tracked by PolAir in stolen car

The 22-year-old was denied bail in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

The 22-year-old was denied bail in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today. Trevor Veale

IT TOOK police two attempts with stingers before they could slap handcuffs on Jordan Anderson.

Anderson was on his last day of parole when he led police on a pursuit from Ipswich to Toowoomba.

He fronted the city's Magistrates Court today after undercover officers and PolAir tracked him in a stolen car and arrested him on the Toowoomba Range in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police allege the Ipswich man clocked speeds "in excess of 140km/h".

He was charged in relation to a weekend burglary where the car and a Toshiba laptop were stolen from a home.

Police in an unmarked car spotted the 22-year-old travelling on the Warrego Highway and deployed stingers in Laidley in an unsuccessful bid to apprehend him.

He was eventually arrested on the Range just after midnight on Sunday in a second attempt with stingers to halt him.

Anderson applied for bail in court but police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb argued the case against him was strong.

"He is an unacceptable risk in our view and should be kept (in custody)," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Magistrate Viviana Keagan denied Anderson bail, noting that he had 17 previous breaches for bail on his criminal history.

Magistrate Keagan adjourned his matters to be heard back in the same court on July 30.