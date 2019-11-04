Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was reportedly thrown over a fence after he sustained a camel knee to the head on Sunday evening. Picture: Zoe Phillips/File
The man was reportedly thrown over a fence after he sustained a camel knee to the head on Sunday evening. Picture: Zoe Phillips/File
Offbeat

Man knocked out after camel sends him ‘flying’

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE straw that broke the camel's back, the animal kneed a man in the head at Belli Park yesterday, knocking him out and reportedly sending him flying over a fence.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics received a call about 5.50pm after a man in his early 50s was kneed in the head while putting honey on a camel's leg at a property on Belli Oak Tree Rd.

She said the triple-0 caller reported the man went flying over the fence, was knocked out and suffered a laceration to his nose.

He was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

animal attack camel editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Struggling to pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup? Let the experts help you out, as they share who they think will win the race that stops a nation.

        Teens arrested for stealing car, ram raiding jewellery store

        premium_icon Teens arrested for stealing car, ram raiding jewellery store

        Crime The trio used a stolen car for the ram raid.

        • 4th Nov 2019 9:30 AM
        Barty’s slip of the tongue after jaw-dropping $6.4m windfall

        Barty’s slip of the tongue after jaw-dropping $6.4m windfall

        Tennis Ash Barty will finish the year as the World No.1

        Baseball bat robber tries to 'fine' man for bad behaviour

        premium_icon Baseball bat robber tries to 'fine' man for bad behaviour

        Crime The man threatened to bust the other man's leg.

        • 4th Nov 2019 9:00 AM