Man crushed to death in Ipswich industrial accident

UPDATE: INVESTIGATORS are on site after a 63-year-old was crushed to death in a workplace accident early this morning.

The man was killed at 1.24am after being crushed in a machine which is used to sort and pack timber.

A spokesperson from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland said investigations had started into the death at James Hardie Business Supplies in Carole Park.

"In the early hours of this morning a man sustained serious cranial crushing after an incident involving a scissor lift device," he said.

"WHAQ is investigating the incident and we have an investigator, an engineer and an inspector on site.

"We will now conduct a full investigation."

INITIAL: A MAN, believed to 63, has died in an industrial accident in Carole Park.

Police and ambulance officers were called to a Cobalt St business at 1.24am after a workplace accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man's injuries were such that he did not survive.

"The patient was determined to be deceased on scene," the spokesperson said.

Police left the site shortly after midday.

