Man killed, woman injured in tragic house fire

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Thornbury. Picture: Sophie Welsh

Police at the scene of a fatal fire in Thornbury. Picture: Sophie Welsh

A MAN has died in a fire in Thornbury this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person on fire at a Speight St home shortly after 7am.

A Victoria Police spokesman confirmed that a yet-to-be-identified man suffered significant burns and died at the scene.

The spokesman said a 57-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening burns, and an Ambulance Victoria spokesman confirmed she was taken to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

Forensic crews are at the scene of a fatal fire in Thornbury. Emergency services were called to reports of a person on fire this morning. That person has now died. more soon via @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/8qCzU99MNm — Sophie Welsh (@soph_welsh) August 20, 2019

The single-storey brick house has no visible signs of fire damage.

Forensic crews, arson chemists and detectives gathered out the front of the property before entering through the driveway.

Police have roped off the entire property, which is located on the corner of Gillies St and Speight St.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he heard sirens early this morning.

The home has been cordoned off by police. Picture: Sophie Welsh

"I woke up early and heard the sirens going about 7am," he said.

"They were going for a while, and I was so worried because I thought it was for my dad who lives nearby."

The Northcote SES unit was called to the scene to assist with a tent and tarp.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined, and arson chemists are expected to attend and examine the scene.