Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

Mark Furler
14th Jan 2020 6:05 AM
A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

Police said the crash in Capella occurred about 11pm when a utility travelling on the Gregory Highway was involved in the single vehicle incident.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The man died from his injuries. The woman was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

capella editors picks emerald fatal crash
