Man killed in horrific head-on crash

by Thomas Morgan and Jodie Munro O’Brien
18th Aug 2019 8:41 AM | Updated: 8:43 AM
A MAN has died in an horrific crash between a car and a truck on Brisbane's northside yesterday.

Main Myrtletown Rd in Pinkenba was closed for a number of hours following the head-on collision, which is now being investigated by the Forensic Crash Unit.

The sole-occupant of the car, who is believed to be a foreign national, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car he was driving was nearly completely destroyed.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on Main Myrtletown Rd, Pinkenba, today. Picture: Thomas Morgan
The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old Coomera man, was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious leg injuries while a 23-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries.

EARLIER:

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays if heading anywhere near the Brisbane airport after a serious crash earlier today.
Queensland Police reopened one lane of Main Myrtletown Road, Pinkenba, about 5pm following a crash between a truck and a car at 1.43pm today.

Diversions are in place following the wreck, which closed the major arterial road near the airport, for hours.

Two people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A third person is believed to be involved, however their condition is not yet known.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the road would be closed for a number of hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash in Pinkenba Saturday afternoon. Picture: Thomas Morgan
Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Shaun Doyle said two male patients were treated by paramedics at the scene.

"Both were transferred in separate vans to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with critical care paramedics on board," Mr Doyle said.

"One had minor injuries, the other was stable with non-life-threatening injuries," he said.

The status of a third person has still not yet been confirmed.

crash editors picks fatality motorists queensland

