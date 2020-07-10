Menu
A person has died in a fatal traffic accident on the Warrego Highway near Glenore Grove. July 8, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

Michael Nolan
10th Jul 2020 10:42 AM
THE man who died in a crash at Glenore Grove was due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Nicholas Mervyn Hicks, a 32-year-old Toowoomba man, was faced one count of possessing dangerous drugs, schedule one drug quantity of or exceeding schedule three but less than schedule four.

The matter was adjourned to allow prosecutors to finalise details around the man's death.

Police previously asked for witnesses to come forward, who may have seen a black BMW travelling on the Warrego Highway early Wednesday.

Mr Hicks crashed in to a tree about 4.45am.

fatal traffic crash twbcourt warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

