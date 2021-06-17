Menu
A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on Thursday morning.
Man killed in early morning highway crash

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Jun 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM
A MAN has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway just north of the rural township of Esk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Both lanes of the highway are still closed 500 metres on either side of the crash with the Forensic Crash Unit and local police officers on scene conducting investigations.

Ipswich Country Patrol Group Acting Inspector John Dawson said preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle has gone off the road before travelling 200 metres through bushland and crashing into trees.

The crash occurred about 2.10am.

Emergency services were notified by a passerby who saw the vehicle on the side of the highway.

Paramedics assessed the man for critical injuries but the man passed away at the scene.

"There was one occupant in the car," Insp. Dawson said.

"We still don't know the crash has occurred."

Insp. Dawson asked anyone who may have any information or who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to immediately contact police.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, all lanes of the highway are blocked between The Chase Drive and Esk Crows Nest Road.

Long delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

Originally published as Man killed in early morning highway crash

