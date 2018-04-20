Man killed in Queensland shooting

A MAN has died after being shot north of Brisbane overnight.

Police were called to a unit block on Young Street at Petrie about 12.05am following reports of a shooting.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died. Picture: @Bianca_Stone/Twitter

A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

#BREAKING: A man has died after being shot in the chest at a unit block north of Brisbane. #9News pic.twitter.com/nA51RUnjQ7 — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) April 19, 2018

"Emergency services provided assistance to the man at the scene and he was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition," police said in a statement.

The man has since died in hospital.

Police are hunting for a gunman who shot and killed a 24 year old in Petrie overnight. More on @sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/P7gQz3NrtC — Bianca Stone (@Bianca_Stone) April 19, 2018

Police said there were "a number of persons present at the time" of the shooting. It's believed two friends of the victim witnessed the shooting and that the gunman remains on the run.

A crime scene has been declared at the Young Street address as police investigate.

Anyone with information should call police on 131 444.