Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed in horror collision on Warrego Highway

20th Mar 2019 7:42 AM

A MAN has died in a collision between a truck and ute on the Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba last night.

Police are investigating the horror smash which occurred about 5km east of Jondaryan.

Initial investigations suggest the ute and a prime mover with two trailers collided on the Warrego Highway about 11.30pm.

The 28-year-old driver of the ute, a man from Captains Mountain, died at the scene of the crash.

The 68-year-old male driver, from Roma, of the prime mover was not physically injured.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed the man at the scene but he did not require transport to hospital, the service said.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatality, and have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, or motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

fatal crash jondaryan toowoomba toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    City Deal set to deliver cash for future projects

    premium_icon City Deal set to deliver cash for future projects

    Politics This week the 20-year vision was cemented when the levels of government co-signed the Statement of Intent.

    Outpouring of grief for two 'angels' killed in car crash

    premium_icon Outpouring of grief for two 'angels' killed in car crash

    News The two children have been remembered amid calls for prayers

    30-year life of crime but crook still fails to brief lawyer

    premium_icon 30-year life of crime but crook still fails to brief lawyer

    Crime Crooked Wayne Dale Peterson has been in trouble for 30 years

    CCC probe into council staffer's conduct drags on for months

    premium_icon CCC probe into council staffer's conduct drags on for months

    Council News The senior employee is alleged to have swapped government property