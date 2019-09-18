Menu
The scene of the crash on the Gore Highway 8km east of Millmerran. Photo: WIN NEWS Toowoomba
Man killed in horrific crash near Millmerran identified

Tara Miko
by
18th Sep 2019 4:10 PM
FATIGUE is believed to be a major contributing factor into an horrific highway crash near Millmerran which claimed the life of a Beerwah man this week.

The man, 53, died on impact from the head-on crash between his four-wheel drive and a loaded cattle truck on the Gore Highway, about 8km from Millmerran on the Darling Downs.

The collision shortly after 1pm on Tuesday closed the major highway for several hours.

Dalby Patrol Group Inspector Graeme Paine said investigations into the crash were continuing, but fatigue had been identified early as a major contributing cause.

The collision occurred on a straight, flat stretch of the highway in a 100km/h zone, with the force of the collision leaving debris strewn more than 100m from the point of impact.

The semi-trailer which had been loaded with cattle was rolled to its side blocking the highway.

The four-wheel drive was all but destroyed.

Inspector Paine said witness statements had been taken and the truck driver spoken to at the scene.

FCU investigations are continuing.

