Pedestrian killed crossing highway near Ipswich

A PEDESTRIAN has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the Cunningham Highway near Ipswich last night.

Police report the collision occurred near Middle Rd at Purga just after 6pm.

Preliminary inquiries indicate the man, from Mundubbera in the North Burnett Region, was struck by a sedan travelling north bound.

The 38-year-old sustained critical injuries and despite the best efforts of paramedic crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported stable to Ipswich Hospital for precautionary measures.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.