Man killed in crash after car rolls 'number of times'

15th Apr 2018 7:35 AM

A MAN has died after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

Police are investigating the fatal crash after the 45-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene in Brightview.

Initial investigations indicate the man was driving east on Brightview Rd about 12.26am when his car left the road "and rolled a number of times" before coming to a rest, police said in a statement.

No-one else was injured during the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

