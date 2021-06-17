Menu
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Man killed after SUV slams into truck on Bruce Hwy

17th Jun 2021 6:22 AM
A man has been killed after the SUV in which he was a passenger collided with the rear of a truck on the Bruce Hwy late Wednesday night.

Both vehicles were travelling south when the SUV collided with the rear of the truck about 11.30pm at Benaraby, south of Gladstone.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

A woman driving the SUV was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man killed after SUV slams into truck on Bruce Hwy

