Man killed in 4WD crash overnight

A 31-year-old man has been killed when the 4WD he was driving lost control and hit a tree at Bundamba overnight.

The crash happened at 9.30pm Friday on Ashburn Rd. The 4WD was travelling west when it hit a tree near the intersection with Wood St.

The Flinders View man died at the scene.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Another man also died overnight after crashing his motorcycle into a drain north of Brisbane, near the Big Fish Tavern on Pumicestone Rd, Caboolture, about 6.30pm Friday.

Emergency services gave first aid to the 29-year-old Rothwell man, but he died at the scene.