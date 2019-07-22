Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A NSW police officer was punched.
A NSW police officer was punched. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man kicks Uber car, punches policeman and escapes

Javier Encalada
by
22nd Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man was charged with malicious damage, assault police and resist arrest after he kicked an Uber car and punched a policeman while resisting arrest.

According to police, at about 11.07pm on Wednesday, July 17, a female Uber driver was driving a car in Jonson Street, Byron Bay.

It is alleged that the 28-year-old male from Byron Bay was standing in the middle of the road, causing the female to stop.

It is alleged the male kicked the car, causing damage to a panel.

Police commenced an investigation and about 11.30pm that night police located the man in Jonson Street.

He was arrested and immediately began to resist and punched a male Sergeant on his torso.

The man managed to get away running.

About 7.30pm on Friday, July 19, the man was located in Gilmore Cres, Byron Bay, and was arrested.

The man was bailed and was scheduled to appear at Byron Bay Local Court in August.

More Stories

byron bay crime editors picks nsw police tweed byron local area command
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Treasured moment as Supercars fan meets 'great ambassador'

    premium_icon Treasured moment as Supercars fan meets 'great ambassador'

    Motor Sports HAVING to stand on crutches for more than two hours was "worth it'' when an Ipswich motorsport fan received the treasured autograph he was after.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 6:00 AM
    Dad loses finger, still waiting for compensation

    premium_icon Dad loses finger, still waiting for compensation

    News The impacts have gone beyond just the physical

    Pilots soar to Toowoomba for new aviation degree

    Pilots soar to Toowoomba for new aviation degree

    Education NEW degree for one of the world's fastest growing industries.

    Biker's leg torn off as motorcycles, car crash near Ipswich

    premium_icon Biker's leg torn off as motorcycles, car crash near Ipswich

    News Four other motorcycles following crashed while taking evasive action