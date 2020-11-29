Man jumps on forklift to ‘flip’ car, assaults two men

Asher Milovale stole a forklift with the intent to 'flip' a Hyundai car. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Asher Milovale stole a forklift with the intent to 'flip' a Hyundai car. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

IN front of disbelieving staff, a man ran into an industrial shed and started up a forklift, repeatedly saying he was going to use it to ‘flip’ a car outside.

He then got into a truck and assaulted two male workers.

The antics of Asher Milovale were apparently caused by his use of the drug ice, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

In evidence put by police prosecutor Jack Scott, the two workers saw a Hyundai i30 come to a quick stop outside the Archerfield business with a 180-degree turn.

The male driver was seen arguing with two women before he ran inside the shed at 5pm and got on a Toyota forklift.

Mr Scott said the incident involved violence and the potential for harm was great.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Gutless’: Judge blasts youth gang violence

Asher Andre Milovale, 31, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on two male workers at Archerfield on April 3; unlawful use of a motor vehicle (forklift) - intended for use in an offence at Lores Bonney Drive in Archerfield on April 3; unlawful use of a motor vehicle - Isuzu truck; and driving when his license was suspended.

Mr Scott said Milovale had been sentenced on other offences in August and his penalty should be taken into account if all the charges had been dealt with together.

Milovale reversed the forklift and drove but was interrupted by the two men; one who applied the emergency brake and took its key.

Milovale told them repeatedly he intended to drive the forklift out to the road to flip the car.

Both men tried to dissuade him.

Milovale grabbed one man by his shirt and pushed him and his fist collided with his jaw.

Milovale began walking around the shed in an erratic manner then picked up a shovel causing the other man to fear he would be assaulted.

“Don’t make me do something I’ll regret,” Milovale reportedly said.

He then got into the Isuzu truck and reversed it, then drove forward before stopping and getting out.

READ MORE: ‘Are they real?’: Dad’s indecent act on customer

Police arrived and he was arrested at the scene.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said that since his release from jail he had been taking active steps to rehabilitate himself from drug use.

“The underlying catalyst for his offending is his drug use,” Ms Read said

“It is bizarre behaviour.”

She said Milovale’s was already disqualified from driving until August 2022.

Magistrate Damian Carroll said he accepted Milovale was severely affected by drugs at the time.

When sentenced in August on other charges including unlawful use he had received a 12 month jail penalty.

Taking into account the earlier sentence, Mr Carroll sentenced him to 11 months’ jail.

He received immediate parole and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.