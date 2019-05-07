Menu
Crime

Man jumps in river after knifepoint carjacking

by Talisa Eley
7th May 2019 7:51 AM
A MAN has jumped off a Gold Coast bridge and into the Nerang River in a bid to evade police, in a dramatic chase yesterday.

The 29-year-old Maudsland man was spotted by police speeding through Benowa in a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe bearing false NSW plates around 11am.

He tried to carjack another vehicle at knifepoint after being stopped by police stingers on the Ross River Bridge.

Police said the man jumped into the Nerang River in a bid to evade officers.
When police intervened the man jumped into the Nerang River and was caught a short time later.

He has since been charged with a string of driving offences and attempted robbery.

The man will also face one count of rape and one count of stealing in relation to an incident that happened at an Ormeau Hills address on Sunday.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.



