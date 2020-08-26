Man jailed over ‘terror campaign’ against ex-partner

A man has been jailed for the months of “terror” he caused to his former partner.

A man has been jailed for the months of “terror” he caused to his former partner.

A TWEED domestic violence victim was forced to hide emergency phones in her home to call for help after her former partner kept breaking hers, court documents revealed.

A Currumbin Waters man, who is not identified to protect the victim, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to multiple charges including common assault, contravening an apprehended violence order and damaging property.

The 29-year-old had been in a relationship with the victim for 14 months before they broke up in July last year.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy slammed the man's several-months long "terror campaign" against the woman culminated in a terrifying attack that petrified the victim so much she soiled herself.

Between 1am and 2am on January 8 this year, the chef-by-trade attended the woman's house while she was asleep on the couch.

She woke to him standing over her and shouting verbal abuse.

Court documents revealed as she tried to get her phone to call police but the man grabbed and broke it.

She told police he did this to stop her calling for help.

The man used a letter to slap the victim across the cheek before he kicked and stomped on her electric fan.

During the tirade of abuse, the woman ran to the kitchen and used the phone she had hidden there for emergencies to call police.

On a previous occasion, the man refused to leave the victim's home after an argument and pinned her to the bed while she tried to escape and call for help.

Another time, there was a scuffle after the victim tried to pack a bag to leave where the man pushed her, tore up a dress and broke five pairs of sunglasses.

Defence solicitor Phil Mulherin said his client had already spent four months in custody and had no contact with the victim for six months.

Mr Mulherin said the man accepted his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

Magistrate Dunlevy sentenced the man to 16 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of five months as well as a 12-month community corrections order.

This meant the man's parole period expired the night before his court date.