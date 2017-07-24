Man jailed over fight at mum's 50th birthday

Joshua Francis Homer pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Thursday to one count of grievous bodily harm.

DRUNK at his mother's 50th birthday party, a Gailes man picked a fight with another guest and punched him in the face four times, breaking his jaw.

Joshua Francis Homer, 26, didn't know his 52-year-old victim before he confronted the man over dancing with Homer's younger sisters.

The pair exchanged some words in the his mother's Springfield kitchen before the victim dragged Homer to the side of the house and the two men started to wrestle.

Homer struck four blows to the man's face, loosening his teeth and breaking his jaw in two places.

Homer pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Thursday to one count of grievous bodily harm.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Homer's response by punching the man four times was "grossly disproportionate”.

"You will have difficulty controlling over your anger and emotions if you continue to consume alcohol excessively,” Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced Homer to 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole.