Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man jailed over ‘evil’ NYE terror plot

21st May 2020 1:42 PM

 

The brother of the slain knife-wielding Bourke Street killer has been jailed for a decade over his "evil" terror plot for a New Year's Eve attack.

Ali Khalif Shire Ali admitted planning a terror attack in Melbourne that would have involved shooting civilians and taking hostages at Federation Square in 2017.

"What you were planning was random and despicable," Supreme Court Justice John Champion said in his sentencing remarks.

He labelled the planned attack "evil".

 

Ali Khalif Shire Ali (second from left) arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
Ali Khalif Shire Ali (second from left) arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

 

The 23-year-old was jailed for 10 years for plotting the terror act and must serve at least seven-and-a-half years on Thursday.

He has already spent 906 days behind bars.

Ali is the younger brother of 30-year-old Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who fatally stabbed Pellegrini's Espresso Bar owner Sisto Malaspina in 2018.

The killer was shot at the scene by police and died in hospital.

The younger Ali has been in custody since November 2017, when police arrested him at a Werribee shopping strip.

More Stories

Show More
courts crime editors picks terrorism terror plot victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed

        premium_icon New date for Ekka public holiday confirmed

        News The traditional midweek holiday for the Ekka will be moved to create a long weekend to boost struggling tourism operators, the Premier has announced.

        Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        Business The three stage project could break soil this year

        $6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

        premium_icon $6 million health precinct in Ipswich CBD on track

        News Work has already started on a major project for Ipswich

        Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

        premium_icon Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

        News Fireys rescued a motorist trapped with leg injuries