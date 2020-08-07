Man jailed over ‘demeaning’ attack on ex-girlfriend

A JURY has found an Ipswich man guilty of four counts of raping his former girlfriend in her home, including on Valentine's Day.

The jury heard the attacks were violent and degrading, with the woman dragged by her hair into a bedroom before being sexually assaulted.

Her bravery in giving evidence was noted by the judge, with the woman subjected to cross-examination by defence counsel for more than five hours during the man's trial.

At his sentence before Ipswich District Court it was revealed the woman had since suffered significant emotional and mental torment.

Judge Tony Moynihan QC this week sentenced the 44-year-old man, who cannot be named, to 6 ½ years in jail with no parole date set.

"She made it very clear she did not want sex," Judge Moynihan said in sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the jury found the woman had been raped while she slept in her room, and again on Valentine's Day when she was also subject to rape with the man using a sex toy.

Mr Wilkins said the man's claim to having held "an honest belief he had consent" could not have been true, given the circumstances of the two separate incidents.

The Crown sought a head sentence of eight years' jail, with Mr Wilkins saying the man showed no remorse.

"It was demeaning, degrading and violent conduct. In particular the Valentine's day rapes where he was dragging her by her hair," Mr Wilkins said.

"When she protested she was held down by her throat when he raped her."

Two victim impact statements were provided to Judge Moynihan, including one from the victim and one from her mother.

The woman revealed she had lost her self-worth, felt shame, isolated and vulnerable in her own home, suffered nightmares and received ongoing psychological counselling.

Mr Wilkins said the victim was haunted by thoughts of what she could have done differently to avoid being attacked.

The victim's mother, in her statement, said she did not realise the torment her daughter had been going through until the disturbing facts were revealed during the man's trial.

She said it was more than any mother or family member should have to hear.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said his client had no criminal history prior to the rapes.

He said the man had been successful in his career in a management role, and more recently started his own business.

"His honest belief is consistent with the unusual relationship between these two people," he said.

"It does seem to be obsessive behaviour."

Judge Moynihan said the man had been in a sexual relationship with the woman for some time but this had ended, and the woman made it very clear.

He said the first assaults happened when she woke up in her own room to find him sexually assaulting her.

She kept telling him to stop but he held her down by the neck.

Then on Valentine's Day after they met as friends for lunch, she later made it clear for him to leave her house.

"You forced yourself on her. Dragged her violently to a bedroom," Judge Moynihan said.

"She has suffered harm. I note a substantial and devastating effect on her, in the trauma she endures."

He sentenced the man on all four counts of rape to concurrent terms of 6 ½ years.