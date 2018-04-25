Man jailed over attack on child after dinner party

GOAT breeder Laurie John Cotic, 61, has been found guilty by an Ipswich jury of three counts of indecent treatment of a child aged under 16.

The offences date back to January 3, 2015, when Cotic was having dinner with the teenage boy's family in the Lockyer Valley.

Cotic, from Kingaroy, was sentenced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC to 18 months' jail.

He was ordered to serve a minimum 50 per cent of his sentence (nine months) before being eligible to apply for parole.

The District Court trial ran for more than three days, with evidence heard from the boy's mother and grandfather.

The boy's mother said Cotic and his partner had been friends of the family and invited them to stay over for a new year meal.

The group had been drinking wine and the mood was said to be cheerful when the conversation turned to Cotic moving to Maleny.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said later that evening the mother had heard a door rattle from another section of the house and saw her son with Cotic walking behind him.

Cotic told her that it was dark in that section of house.

"He (son) looked very scared. What's wrong I asked and he said can I talk to you privately," the mother said.

The mother outlined what her son told her, saying "he was crying his eyes out, poor little fella".

"I was shocked and tried to calm him down."

The guests left at11.15pm and the parents sat with their son who then told them Cotic had touched him and offered him sips of wine.

They contacted the police after hearing the boy's allegations.

During cross-examination by defence barrister Eoin MacGiolla Ri, the mother denied her son would lie and she was queried about an incident involving a foreign student.

She said there had been some physical wrestling - "horse play" - and laughing involving her son and Cotic that night before the allegation was made.

In their closing submissions, Ms Thompson said the boy had been very detailed in his account to police and even corrected police.

Ms Thompson said he made the complaint immediately to his mother while Cotic was still at their house - it would have been risky to have lied.

She said that when Cotic began to unbutton his pants, the boy in his evidence told him to stop it.

And his mother had described how her son looked when he walked back into that section of the house.

Mr MacGiolla Ri told the jury that the boy had "a dangerous imagination" and referred them to an unrelated incident, saying the boy had then done a nasty thing and could have lied about the sexual touching.

The jury reached its verdict the same afternoon the trial concluded.

It was the second time Cotic faced trail on the Crown charges.

In his first trial two years ago, the jury was unable to reach an unanimous verdict.