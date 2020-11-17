Man jailed for role in ‘degrading’ torture

A MAN has been jailed for 10 years for his role in the kidnap and torture of a man he did not even know.

The father’s sentence includes jail time for other crimes, and he will serve a third of it behind bars.

Video recorded on a mobile phone by the attackers during the kidnapping was shown in Ipswich District Court and revealed the level of violence in the four hour ordeal, with the man called “a f***ing snitch”

Matthew Chivers, 34, and three others were involved in the crime in which the victim was humiliated, burnt, beaten, and threatened with a sawn-off shotgun.

Chivers was also the driver of a car which fled police in a late-night pursuit through Ipswich and Yamanto, in which a passenger pointed a gun at police.

The court heard that during the pursuit, the offenders also attempted to ignite a jerry can and threw it from the vehicle, along with other items.

The court heard Chivers’ driving was erratic and dangerous and likely drug affected.

Chivers, who has been in jail serving another sentence for unrelated crimes, pleaded guilty to charges of torture committed on November 29, 2018; deprivation of liberty; two counts of assault causing bodily harm; three counts of serious assaults of police when armed; five counts of common assault; dangerous driving; evading police; unlawful possession of weapons; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Three other co-accused, including Desmond Ballangarry, 30, Jordan Battisson, 24, and Emily Smith, 25, were sentenced in March this year for their more serious roles in the offending after they pleaded guilty to multiple charges including torture, deprivation of liberty and assault.

At the time of their sentence it was wrongly stated in court that Battisson had been the driver during the police chase.

Chivers said he was the driver and this was accepted by the Crown prosecution.

Battisson was named as the person brandishing the gun in the car.

The court heard a jumper was placed over the torture victim’s head and his car was stolen, with the group using it to drive him to bushland near Fernvale.

He was called a lying dog and told to get on his hands and knees and ‘bark like the dog you are’.

The court heard the offenders believed the victim had given a statement to police regarding one of their friends, who was later jailed.

The court heard through his defence barrister that Chivers had a traumatic childhood in foster care that has” dogged him” for most of his life.

He had no clear recollection of how he came to be involved in the crime as he did not know the victim and had no grievance with him.

There was no evidence that he personally inflicted any of the violence.

Chivers now felt regret and shame for his behaviour, the court heard.

The crime was described by sentencing Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC as horrendous, violent, and degrading.

He said that while Chivers was recorded accusing the man of “dogging on his mate”, he did not inflict any violence.

Chivers was sentenced to an overall term of 10 years jail, which included an activated suspended sentence, a 5 1/2 year jail term for the torture offences, 12-months jail for the serious assault of police and dangerous driving charges, and an 18-month jail order for unlawful possession of weapons.

Judge Horneman-Wren ordered that Chivers be eligible to begin his parole application from March 29, 2022.

He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.