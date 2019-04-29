Man jailed for real estate blow up over burst pipe

A GLADSTONE man taken into custody after a violent argument over a burst water pipe will stay behind bars until a magistrate comes to a verdict.

Paul Bruce Williams pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to a string of charges including the serious assault or obstruction of a police officer, wilful damage of police property, entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence, stealing, common assault and unlawful entry of a vehicle for committing an indictable offence at night and damaging property.

The part-heard sentence was adjourned on Friday for Magistrate Athol Kennedy to decide a punishment for Williams, who is potentially facing further jail time.

Williams was involved in an argument with the real estate agency he rented his apartment through after he received a notice of eviction.

The court was told Williams received a letter in March stating the apartment was unsafe to live in due to a burst water pipe.

Police became involved and Williams was taken to the watch house.

While in his cell, Williams wrote something on the wall which was not read aloud in court.

On April 11, Williams was arrested for stealing a boat.

The court was told Williams went to an address to take a boat.

The court was told Williams believed he and the owner had an agreement.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said it "didn't go well".

Williams has been in custody since. Mr Kennedy adjourned the sentence to May 8 for further consideration.