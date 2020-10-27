Man jailed for raping mother-in-law

A woman who was horrifically raped by her son-in-law felt "terrified and helpless" as he forced himself on her despite her repeated pleas for him to stop, a court has heard.

The 38-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Brisbane District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and three summary offences.

Crown prosecutor Toby Corsbie told the court that the man was staying at his mother-in-law's place on Macleay Island in October last year when she woke to find him on top of her.

Mr Corsbie said he repeatedly raped her despite the 48-year-old woman telling him to leave her alone.

The man was jailed for seven and a half years over the horrific attack.



"He then straddled her face and penetrating her mouth with his penis," Mr Corsbie said.

"She was crying throughout that however remained silent due to fear.

"Once he was finished, he lay next to her and held her. She remained awake and terrified until she was able to get away and answer her phone."

He hurriedly got up, got dressed and took $100 from her wallet saying he needed it for the ferry, the court was told.

Queensland Police arrested him in Redland Bay shortly after he got off the ferry and he denied the attack saying "no sexual activity had taken place".

Barrister Dominic Nguyen said the man, who grew up in NSW and later lived in Rockhampton, had been sexually abused by a Catholic priest throughout his childhood and was pursuing compensation.

Mr Nguyen said while there was no excuse for the offending, his client had issues with marijuana and alcohol but had taken positive steps towards rehabilitation.

Judge Rowan Jackson QC said that during the prolonged attack the woman had repeatedly told him to get off her.

"You didn't listen to any of that - you just kept going," Judge Jackson said.

"She described being terrified and helpless. She had no control to stop your violation of her.

"She's had trouble sleeping since that time and she's had frightening vivid nightmares reliving what can only be described as your disgraceful treatment of her."

Judge Jackson sentenced the man to seven and a half years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole on May 1, 2022.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man jailed for raping mother-in-law