Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miming Listiyani was killed by her boyfriend in April 2016.
Miming Listiyani was killed by her boyfriend in April 2016.
News

Naked ex dumped in river: killer jailed

by AAP, Emma Partridge
28th Feb 2018 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been jailed for at least 13 years over the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Sydney.

Khanh Thanh Ly, 37, pleaded guilty to murder after he was found standing over the naked body of Miming Listiyani, 27, in the shallows of the Parramatta River in April 2016.

Acting Justice Jane Mathews in the NSW Supreme Court today sentenced him to 18 years in prison with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Khanh Thanh Ly has been jailed for at least 13 years.
Khanh Thanh Ly has been jailed for at least 13 years.

Convicted drug dealer Ly smashed Ms Listiyani's head into the footpath before dragging her into the Parramatta River.

Ly, who worked closely with the Bali Nine drug syndicate and was school friends with its executed leader Myuran Sukumaran, was seen standing naked over the body of Ms Listiyani in shallow water near Cabarita Wharf on April 7 2016.

Ms Listiyani’s body was found in the shallows of the Parramatta River.
Ms Listiyani’s body was found in the shallows of the Parramatta River.

Earlier that night Ly picked up Ms Listiyani from her Cabarita home and then drove her to nearby Breakfast Point, where she rang her father to make dinner plans.

The pair got involved in a violent argument and Ly slammed Ms Listiyani's head into the concrete pavement on Vineyard Way several times.

Ly then bundled her badly beaten and unconscious body into the boot of his Audi.

A witness in a carpark phoned police after he saw Ly dragging Ms Listiyani's body by her hands, through Cabarita Park towards the mouth of the river.

Miming Listiyani.
Miming Listiyani.

When police arrived, Ly was standing over his ex-partner's naked body, and after spotting officers he hid in nearby bushes.

Khanh Thanh Ly
Khanh Thanh Ly

Ly was arrested after officers used capsicum spray to subdue him.

Ly was jailed for seven years in 2007 after admitting he had flown to Bali several times and organised a "dress rehearsal" where Australian drug mules practised strapping plastic bags of flour to their bodies.

Related Items

bali nine court murder supreme court sydney
Tributes for beloved police officer after sudden death

Tributes for beloved police officer after sudden death

News Family, police and community to celebrate the life of highly-respected officer.

Car boot sale to kick start players' soccer dreams

Car boot sale to kick start players' soccer dreams

News Ipswich school to host car boot sale for local soccer hopefuls

PUBLIC MEETING: Call to action over proposed 'super dump'

PUBLIC MEETING: Call to action over proposed 'super dump'

Environment Don't want the dump? Here's what you can do

One hurt in collision into light pole

One hurt in collision into light pole

News The patient was transferred to hospital in a stable condition

Local Partners