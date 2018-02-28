Naked ex dumped in river: killer jailed

Miming Listiyani was killed by her boyfriend in April 2016.

A MAN has been jailed for at least 13 years over the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Sydney.

Khanh Thanh Ly, 37, pleaded guilty to murder after he was found standing over the naked body of Miming Listiyani, 27, in the shallows of the Parramatta River in April 2016.

Acting Justice Jane Mathews in the NSW Supreme Court today sentenced him to 18 years in prison with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Convicted drug dealer Ly smashed Ms Listiyani's head into the footpath before dragging her into the Parramatta River.

Ly, who worked closely with the Bali Nine drug syndicate and was school friends with its executed leader Myuran Sukumaran, was seen standing naked over the body of Ms Listiyani in shallow water near Cabarita Wharf on April 7 2016.

Earlier that night Ly picked up Ms Listiyani from her Cabarita home and then drove her to nearby Breakfast Point, where she rang her father to make dinner plans.

The pair got involved in a violent argument and Ly slammed Ms Listiyani's head into the concrete pavement on Vineyard Way several times.

Ly then bundled her badly beaten and unconscious body into the boot of his Audi.

A witness in a carpark phoned police after he saw Ly dragging Ms Listiyani's body by her hands, through Cabarita Park towards the mouth of the river.

When police arrived, Ly was standing over his ex-partner's naked body, and after spotting officers he hid in nearby bushes.

Ly was arrested after officers used capsicum spray to subdue him.

Ly was jailed for seven years in 2007 after admitting he had flown to Bali several times and organised a "dress rehearsal" where Australian drug mules practised strapping plastic bags of flour to their bodies.