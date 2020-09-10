Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

Jade Michael Hudson pleaded guilty to 16 charges in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Jade Michael Hudson pleaded guilty to 16 charges in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A man who drove his car high speed to within a metre of hitting someone in an act of retaliation has been jailed.

Multiple warrants caught up to Jade Michael Hudson who only returned to Queensland recently after fleeing interstate to avoid charges.

Hudson was jailed for 18 months after his charges were finalised in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Man with 40 drug, fraud charges to remain in jail

Vengeful ex drives car into partner’s house

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court the victim looked out a window to see a car driving very quickly towards his Oakey home on December 19, 2016.

Hudson then drove at high speed into the driveway and ran into the closed front gate and continued for another 5m.

The court heard the victim walked out to the front yard, where Hudson had reversed out of the driveway and drove at speed towards him.

“The victim states that the vehicle came to within 1m of him before he ran back into the house,” Senior Constable Burrell said.

The court heard the victim jumped out of the way to an adjacent garden bed to avoid being hit by the car.

The incident was witnessed by the victim’s neighbour.

“It is a serious offence, the defendant has used the vehicle to ram the gate of the victim’s home and has come within 1m of the victim,” Sen-Constable Burrell said.

The court heard Hudson was also caught possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving in Toowoomba and Goondiwindi in 2016 and 2017.

Sen-Constable Burrell said a jail term was the only appropriate sentence, considering Hudson’s significant criminal history and the fact he had fled interstate.

Hudson pleaded guilty to 16 charges in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and possessing dangerous drugs.

Hudson’s solicitor Rowena Ferrall said Hudson had been living in NSW and Victoria but had returned to Queensland earlier this year where he handed himself in to police.

“He felt he couldn’t be comfortable in Queensland until this was all sorted out,” she said.

Ms Ferrall said Hudson was now “clean and sober” from his former drug addiction.

She said the victim was a relative of the father of Hudson’s partner’s children.

“My client’s partner had attended the complainant’s residence to collect the children,” she said.

“There was an (alleged) altercation between her and the complainant where he punched the window of her car and was verbally abusive towards her.”

The court heard after Hudson’s partner told him about the incident, he decided to retaliate.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Hudson had been on the run from the law for a long time.

“You’re on bail, you’re required to front court – it’s not difficult and you leave the jurisdiction,” he said.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Hudson to 18 months in jail.

He will be eligible for parole on January 8.

Mr Stjernqvist said the reason he jailed Hudson was so he could be hopefully returned to NSW in custody after his jail term for his outstanding warrants there.

“The reason you’re in Queensland is because you’re wanted in NSW,” he said.

“You’ve again left the jurisdiction because you’ve got significant problems in NSW.”

The court heard Hudson was wanted on choking and stalking charges.

Hudson was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and was fined $400.