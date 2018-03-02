Man hit, 'instantly blinded’ in savage attack

A man police would like to speak to about the armed robbery. Picture: Victoria Police

A MAN suffered "instant blindness" when he was punched in the head during a savage armed robbery in Melbourne last month.

Police said the victim entered the bathroom at a licensed venue when he was approached by a man armed with a metal spike, at 6am on February 17.

The man threatened the victim and stole his sunglasses.

He then followed the victim out of the bathroom and punched him in the face.

The man suffered "instant blindness" in his right eye and serious facial injuries, according to police.

The victim is undergoing treatment and police could not confirm whether his vision has been restored.

Police released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to.

He appears to be 177cm tall, 20 years old, with a medium build and dark coloured curly hair.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a white 'Nena & Pasadena' muscle top and blue jeans with maroon 'nmd' runners.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the event is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report to Crime Stoppers.

