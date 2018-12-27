Man inked for Ipswich

There is no doubting the love Andrew McEwan has for his home town, getting an Ipswich inspired artwork tattooed on his body by Nailz from Compass Tattoo.

A DEDICATED man with pride in Ipswich has tattooed its landmark as a permanent reminder of his love for the city.

Andrew McEwan is a self-confessed Ipswich tragic.

The third-generation resident, passionate about the city and its people, was looking for a way to remember his heritage every day.

That's where Compass Tattoo artist Nailz comes in.

Several months ago Nailz created an Ipswich flash; a tattooist's terminology, meaning design. He handed the flash to Andrew, where it sat on his wall for months.

"Obviously the inspiration came from Ipswich, the clock tower," Nailz said.

"I painted it a while back just because I wanted to do some Ipswich flash.

"He hit me up out of the blue and he said have you tattooed it yet?"

Andrew had decided it was so good he wanted to wear it.

Without a second thought, the Ipswich resident decided he was proud enough to get the image inked.

"I thought instead of having it sitting there on my wall why not put it on my body?" he said.

"I was born in Ipswich Hospital, lived here my whole life.

"My parents are from here, my grandparents are from here."

The image is proudly shown on the side of his torso, with its vibrant colours attracting a lot of attention.

"It's a part of me and now it's on me," Andrew said.

"I love this town and I'd never want to live anywhere else."

He has no regrets about the ink and said other people should be proud of their background and community.

"A lot of people should represent some hometown pride," he said.

"There's no point in being ashamed about where you're from or who you are or what you do. When anyone has anything bad to say about Ipswich I'm the one to fight back against that.

"I don't really like it."

Nailz, an experienced tattoo artist, was pleased the Ipswich flash went to Andrew.

"I'm glad it went to him too because he's proud of Ipswich," he said.

"It's about putting Ippy back on the map."

Nailz' own Ipswich pride can't be discounted.

He has the clock tower tattooed on his calf.