Man injured in rollover

UPDATE 2PM: A MAN involved in a single vehicle rollover this afternoon has been taken to hospital.

The crash was reported on Salisbury Rd about 12.40pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported the man had been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are treating a man following a crash in Ipswich this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the man was encapsulated in his vehicle after it rolled and crashed into a tree on Salisbury Rd about, 12.40pm.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash.

The man's injuries are still being assessed.