Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man injured by lightning strike getting washing off line

Cassy Biloela says a lightning strike injured her boyfriend Zachary.
Cassy Biloela says a lightning strike injured her boyfriend Zachary. Facebook
Emma Clarke
by

A MAN is recovering in hospital after reports he was injured by lightning while taking washing off the line during yesterday's storm.

The man's girlfriend claims was injured when a bolt of lightning struck beside him at Esk.

Cassy Biloela posted a confronting snap on Faecbook of boyfriend Zachary being treated at hospital juts after 6pm.

"Stay safe! My poor boyfriend Zachary was taking washing off the line as the early storm approached our home near Esk," she posted.

"Lightning hit our clothes line as he was coming inside. He is stable condition but in pain.

"Stay safe please not worth being outdoors."

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesperson said they were not called to the incident.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Strong winds, rain and large hailstones ripped through the region yesterday afternoon, hitting Ipswich at about 3.3opm and bringing down 28 power lines. 

Close to 200 homes in Ipswich and Somerset regions were without power for hours.

 

Related Items

Topics:  ipswich weather kilcoy hospital lightning strike storms

Ipswich Queensland Times
Farm house destoryed in overnight fire

Farm house destoryed in overnight fire

Fire investigators will return to the scene this morning

  • News

  • 16th Feb 2018 7:02 AM

Motorway work to cause delays

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

Brace for dust, construction noise and odours

'Same place, new name, more bikes': Owners ready for business

NEW LOOK: Daniel Nielsen and Anthony Kellen from Trek Bikes Ipswich, formerly Yellow Jersey Bike Shop.

Meet the team at Trek

Eagles exodus ushers change

Goodna coach Laurie Campbell is confident the leadership group will keep the Eagles in the hunt this season.

Goodna nest empties following premiership success.

Local Partners