Man injured by lightning strike getting washing off line

Cassy Biloela says a lightning strike injured her boyfriend Zachary.

Cassy Biloela says a lightning strike injured her boyfriend Zachary. Facebook

A MAN is recovering in hospital after reports he was injured by lightning while taking washing off the line during yesterday's storm.

The man's girlfriend claims was injured when a bolt of lightning struck beside him at Esk.

Cassy Biloela posted a confronting snap on Faecbook of boyfriend Zachary being treated at hospital juts after 6pm.

"Stay safe! My poor boyfriend Zachary was taking washing off the line as the early storm approached our home near Esk," she posted.

"Lightning hit our clothes line as he was coming inside. He is stable condition but in pain.

"Stay safe please not worth being outdoors."

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesperson said they were not called to the incident.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Strong winds, rain and large hailstones ripped through the region yesterday afternoon, hitting Ipswich at about 3.3opm and bringing down 28 power lines.

Hail video Silkstone, February 15:

Close to 200 homes in Ipswich and Somerset regions were without power for hours.