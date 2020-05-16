Menu
Police attended an alleged stabbing in Springfield Lakes overnight.
Man injured in Springfield Lakes stabbing

Ashleigh Howarth
,
16th May 2020 9:20 AM
POLICE are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and stabbed at a Springfield Lakes residence on Friday night.

A man attended an address on Cinnamon Way and allegedly struck a 55-year-old man in the head with an object when he opened the front door at around 9.50pm.

It is further alleged the man stabbed the 55-year-old a number of times in the arm.

After a short struggle between the pair outside the home the man fled the scene.

The 55-year-old was transported to Ipswich Hospital with non-life-threatening head and arm injuries.

Police attended an address in Redbank Plains a short time later and took a 59-year-old man into custody. The man, who had sustained a laceration to his arm during the altercation, was taken to hospital for further treatment.

He is currently assisting with inquiries. It is believed the men are known to each other.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Investigations are continuing.

