Emergency services were called to a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.
Man injured in ‘serious’ bus and pedestrian incident

Maddie Manwaring
Eden Boyd
,
13th Jun 2021 5:45 PM | Updated: 14th Jun 2021 4:40 AM
UPDATE: A man has been rushed to hospital after he was injured in a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was taken in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Emergency services were called to a bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright. Picture: Maddie Manwaring
A police officer on scene said the man's condition had changed to critical but stable and he was presumed to be in his 60s.

Traffic diversions are still in place on David Low Way.

EARLIER:

Paramedics are at the scene of a reported bus and pedestrian incident at Point Arkwright.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one man was currently being treated for suspected head and ankle injuries.

The incident happened on Andrew Street and David Low Way about 4.40pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were made aware of the incident at about 4.50pm and an off-duty officer was on scene.

Diversions are in place on David Low Way and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More to come.

bus and pedestrian incident point arkwright
The Sunshine Coast Daily

