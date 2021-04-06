Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Crime

Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
6th Apr 2021 4:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Brisbane train station yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the 36-year-old had been shot as he was walking on Hudson St outside Wooloowin train station just before 5.30pm.

The shooter drove up to him in a dark sedan, shot him then fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Nearby residents reported hearing a "loud clap" in the street.

Anyone who was on Hudson St between 5.20pm and 5.40pm and has dashcam footage or may have witnessed something is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Somerset Dam delivers Easter gift to thirsty Wivenhoe

        Premium Content Somerset Dam delivers Easter gift to thirsty Wivenhoe

        News Dam authorities have opened sluice gates at Somerset Dam following heavy rain

        PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

        Premium Content PROJECT PINK: How to help your local pub in cancer cause

        Whats On Multiple venues across Ipswich are preparing to host fundraisers in support of...

        Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

        Premium Content Tourist hot-spot gets green light as bat threat eases

        Council News The popular attraction was forced to close for six-weeks over public safety...

        Hotel assault accused allowed bail

        Premium Content Hotel assault accused allowed bail

        News A court has heard allegations regarding an incident that left a man with a broken...

        • 6th Apr 2021 3:30 PM