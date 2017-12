A MAN has been taken to hospital following a car and truck crash early this morning.

Emergency services were called to August Parkway and Mount Juillerat Dv at Brookwater just before 6.30am to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was treated for a head injury from the force of the airbag, police say.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.