Man injured after vehicle crashes into house

A man is his 20s is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house at Gatton. Picture: Lillian Watkins

A man is his 20s is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house at Gatton. Picture: Lillian Watkins

A young man has been hospitalised after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house at Gatton overnight.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before veering into the property about 11pm on Saturday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were in attendance.

A male, believed to be in his 20s, was assessed at the scene.

He reportedly sustained minor injuries to his upper and lower limbs.

He was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.