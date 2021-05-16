Man injured after vehicle crashes into house
A young man has been hospitalised after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house at Gatton overnight.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before veering into the property about 11pm on Saturday evening.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were in attendance.
A male, believed to be in his 20s, was assessed at the scene.
He reportedly sustained minor injuries to his upper and lower limbs.
He was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.