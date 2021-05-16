Menu
A man is his 20s is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into a house at Gatton. Picture: Lillian Watkins
News

Man injured after vehicle crashes into house

kaitlyn smith
16th May 2021 9:00 AM
A young man has been hospitalised after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a house at Gatton overnight.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before veering into the property about 11pm on Saturday evening.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were in attendance.

A male, believed to be in his 20s, was assessed at the scene.

He reportedly sustained minor injuries to his upper and lower limbs.

He was taken to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

