A man has been injured and his ute lost after the vehicle was swept away in floodwaters in Boggabri on Sunday. Picture: Gaye Gerard / NCA NewsWire
News

Man injured after ute washed away

Ellen Ransley
14th Jun 2021 12:05 PM | Updated: 1:27 PM

A man has been injured and assessed for hypothermia after his ute was washed away in 2m-deep floodwaters in northwest NSW on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Braymont Road, Boggabri at 11pm after the 50-year-old’s Mitsubishi Triton was swept from the Barbers Lagoon Causeway downstream, effectively submerging the vehicle.

The man freed himself and swam to the riverbank downstream, before he was helped by nearby residents who came to his aid.

The man was flown to Tamworth Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Picture: Scott Powick / NCA NewsWire
He was treated by NSW Ambulance for a fractured foot and was assessed for hypothermia after he spent “quite a while” in the flood waters.

“He was taken to Boggabri Hospital, before the Westpac chopper took him to Tamworth Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition,” a NSW Ambulance spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

Local cops say the incident is a timely reminder motorists should never drive, walk or ride through floodwaters, even if it is no longer raining.

“We’ve had almost 50mm of rainfall across the shire this week, and Mount Kaputar received significant snowfall, with all that water now travelling from those elevated areas downstream, impacting several rivers and waterways in the area,” Inspector Robert Dunn said.

“This driver is extremely lucky that he was able to free himself before his ute was submerged in almost 2m of water.

“If there is heavy rain ahead, or the roadway is flooded, find another way to your destination.”

The ute has yet to be recovered.

Originally published as Man injured after ute washed away

