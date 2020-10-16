Man injured after rolling off music teacher’s car

Riley Cope was fined $2000 in Maroochydore Magistrates Court after a man ended up on the bonnet of his car.

Riley Cope was fined $2000 in Maroochydore Magistrates Court after a man ended up on the bonnet of his car.

A music teacher ended up with a man on the bonnet of his car after a heated confrontation at a Sunshine Coast centre went awry.

After an earlier incident, a scared Riley Benson Cope did not know what to do when he clipped a man’s car and saw him walking towards him.

Cope’s lawyer Martin Longhurst submitted a number of character references to the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday, describing Cope as a kind and gentle man.

“He was a scared man at the time of the offending,” he said.

Mr Longhurst told the court Cope was a music teacher and had just finished teaching a class at the Buderim community theatre centre on September 5, last year.

The court heard the victim was parked in a no parking zone at the centre and Cope told him he couldn’t park there.

Cope then took photos of the car, with concerns for the safety of the children.

“The other gentleman waited for my client at his own car – he’s a much bigger man, he stood over my client,” Mr Longhurst said.

“He yelled at him, he physically stopped my client from getting in his car.

“He forced my client to delete the photographs of his car and only let him go when he did.”

The court heard Cope then got in his car and drove off.

“He was hyper focused looking out for this other gentleman, as a result of that he clipped the car,” Mr Longhurst said.

“This other gentleman started walking towards my client with his phone out, my client was driving very slowly and told him to get off the road.

“My client was still travelling slowly and the other gentleman ends up on his bonnet.”

The court heard the victim rolled off the bonnet of the car and suffered some scratches and bruising.

Cope then called police.

The court heard Cope was remorseful for the incident and had offered to pay compensation to the victim.

Cope pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to unlawfully and with negligence operating a motor vehicle without reasonable care, causing bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Dave Bradley said people in charge of dangerous machines needed to be held accountable for their actions.

“This is akin to road rage but I acknowledge it’s not road rage,” he said.

“It takes two to tango and in this case that certainly was the circumstances.”

Senior Sergeant Bradley said it was “dumb luck” that the victim wasn’t more seriously injured.

“The defendant ultimately through his actions caused the victim to come off that car and he was injured,” he said.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said it was evident that the incident was out of character for Cope.

“You are very fortunate that nothing more happened to that man,” he said.

“I hope this has a long-term impact and what happened here stays with you for a very long time because that’s the best way to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Mr Madsen fined Cope $2000 and ordered him to pay $500 in compensation to the victim.

Cope was also ordered to pay $2261.89 restitution for the damage to the car.

No conviction was recorded.