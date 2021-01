A man was injured after rolling his car on the Warrego Highway in North Ipswich on Saturday morning.

A MAN was injured after rolling his car down an embankment off the Warrego Highway early this morning.

Paramedics transported a man in his 20s in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital just after 4am on Saturday.

He was suffering from back pain.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred down an embankment at the Warrego Highway on-ramp at North Ipswich.

