Man injured after motorcycle collides with car
A motorcyclist has this afternoon been hospitalised following a collision with a vehicle at Kholo.
The incident took place on Kholo Road about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients, including a male and female, were assessed at the scene.
She said the man, believed to be the motorcyclist, sustained an injury to his arm.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
The remaining two patients were reportedly unharmed.