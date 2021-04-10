Man injured after motorcycle collides with car

Paramedics attend an incident involving a motorcycle and car at Kholo. Pic: file photo

A motorcyclist has this afternoon been hospitalised following a collision with a vehicle at Kholo.

The incident took place on Kholo Road about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients, including a male and female, were assessed at the scene.

She said the man, believed to be the motorcyclist, sustained an injury to his arm.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The remaining two patients were reportedly unharmed.