Man injured after losing control of motorcycle

A MAN has suffered a shoulder injury after crashing his motorcycle overnight.
The crash occurred in Karana Downs at Thoona Close and College Road just after 8pm.
Paramedics transported the rider his 20s in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.
